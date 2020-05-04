Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after acquiring an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,948,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

PWR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

