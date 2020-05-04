Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,625 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

VOD stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

