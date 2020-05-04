Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

