Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $60.15. 2,006,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.