Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,475 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in BP by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,571. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

