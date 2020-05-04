Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $29.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,315.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

