Morgan Stanley Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $89.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.76.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.32. 2,839,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

