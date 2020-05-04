M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is Courant Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Courant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up approximately 3.9% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

