Neil A. Schrimsher Acquires 4,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AIT traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 395,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $23,950,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $11,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 212,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

