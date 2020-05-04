New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stake Decreased by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,264 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for 7.5% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.38% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $64,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,989,000 after purchasing an additional 561,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,861,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,114,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.35. 805,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Nomura cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.