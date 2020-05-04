New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in New Relic were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

NEWR traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.90. 513,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

