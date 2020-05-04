Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.