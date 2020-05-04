Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $18.26. Nutanix shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 1,596,783 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $590,236.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,259 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 359,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

