Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. 14,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.