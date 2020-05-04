Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OAS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,432,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,355,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Capital One Financial cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

