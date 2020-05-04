Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,191. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 160,188 shares of company stock worth $182,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

