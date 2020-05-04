Op Bancorp (OPBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 21st

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

OPBK opened at $6.94 on Monday. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $30,542.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.