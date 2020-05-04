Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 8.5% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Overstock.com traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 4,471,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,364,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSTK. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,351 shares in the company, valued at $264,222.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,066 shares in the company, valued at $277,454.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

