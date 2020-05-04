Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,978 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global comprises 1.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 40.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

OXFD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

