Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $2,330,400.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00.

PANW traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,750. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,984,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

