Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.63. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 150,127 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 99.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.