Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.26. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 153,314 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $608.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

