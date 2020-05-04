Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,978. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.