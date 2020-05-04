Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 11.4% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

