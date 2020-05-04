PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 50.53%.

PAYS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,550. PaySign has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $391.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PaySign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

