Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $15.54

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $15.54. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 236,369 shares traded.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $35,768,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.