PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

NYSE HON traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.