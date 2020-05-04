Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

