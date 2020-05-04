Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 14,285,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The company has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

