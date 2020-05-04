Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

