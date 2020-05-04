Piper Sandler Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

FCF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.65. 406,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

