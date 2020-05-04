Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of PLXS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,525. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

