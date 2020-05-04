Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Stock Price Down 20%

Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 815,237 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 200,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Point Loma Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Loma Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.