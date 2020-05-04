Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 47.18%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTMN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,601. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

