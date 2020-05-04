Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

PTLA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 1,283,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $576.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $36.98.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

