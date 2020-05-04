PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Cut by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

