Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) VP Robert Bodor Sells 9,681 Shares

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $94.22. 234,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

