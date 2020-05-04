Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf acquired 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

