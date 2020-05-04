Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,399 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $118,350.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,233 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $56,383.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $200,087.80.

On Wednesday, February 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $176,605.00.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. 214,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.80. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Quanterix by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.