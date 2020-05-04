Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Radius Health by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 766,410 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 28,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. Radius Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

