Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 123,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

In other Realogy news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.