Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently:
- 5/1/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/30/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 4/23/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 4/23/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $10.00.
- 4/15/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 3/30/2020 – L Brands had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/19/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
NYSE LB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
