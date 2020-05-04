Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently:

5/1/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/23/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/23/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $10.00.

4/15/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – L Brands had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – L Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/19/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE LB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,332,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 789.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,964,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

