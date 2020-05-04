Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 88,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,310,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,919,000.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.