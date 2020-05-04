Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.13% of Replimune Group worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

REPL stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,749. The stock has a market cap of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Replimune Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

