Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Q2 (QTWO)

5/3/2020 – Q2 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

4/23/2020 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Q2 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 510,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $154,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $339,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,900 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Q2 by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Q2 by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,026 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

