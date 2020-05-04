Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $109.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/17/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

3/30/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

3/24/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

3/19/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Texas Instruments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. 4,955,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,678. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

