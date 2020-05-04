Reuben Jeffery III Buys 10,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $652,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

