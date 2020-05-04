Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.26-1.29 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 1,131,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,781. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 54,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $2,629,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

