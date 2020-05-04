Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $40.77

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.41, but opened at $40.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 17,994,675 shares.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $243,487,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 782,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,489,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

