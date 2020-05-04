Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.86. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 47,282 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.